Actor Williams Uchemba has refused to comment on growing speculation surrounding the marital status and alleged children of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, insisting that only the actor’s family should speak on such personal matters. Speaking during a recent interview, Uchemba said he would respect Ekubo’s decision to keep aspects…...

Actor Williams Uchemba has refused to comment on growing speculation surrounding the marital status and alleged children of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, insisting that only the actor’s family should speak on such personal matters.

Speaking during a recent interview, Uchemba said he would respect Ekubo’s decision to keep aspects of his private life away from public attention.

“Though I do not think I am in the place to say because if Alexx did want it like that, I think I would respect it. I would respect his will and he wanted it that way,” he said.

The actor stressed that any disclosure regarding Ekubo’s personal affairs should come directly from members of his immediate family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If anything would come out from that, it would be his family. People have their decisions, some people would not want it out there or in the public. So, it is still best for his immediate family to say anything on it,” he added.

Uchemba’s comments come amid increasing conversations on social media over whether the late actor had children or kept details of his family life private.

Ekubo’s family had earlier confirmed that the actor died at Evercare Hospital in Lagos after battling metastatic kidney cancer.

The family also appealed for privacy as they mourned his passing.