The All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded its House of Representatives primary election for the Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency of Kogi State, with Salman Idris emerging winner of the contest. Read Also APC Picks Faleke For Return To House Of Reps In IkejaAPC Delegates Elect Danladi Aguye In Lokoja/Kogi Reps PrimaryDelay…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded its House of Representatives primary election for the Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency of Kogi State, with Salman Idris emerging winner of the contest.

Results announced by the Returning Officer of the exercise, Philip Paul showed that Salman Idris secured 12,241 votes to defeat Mrs. Toyin Omole, who polled 328 votes out of a total of 12,569 votes cast.

Following the outcome of the exercise, Salman Idris was declared winner and will now fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming House of Representatives election for the constituency.