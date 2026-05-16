Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikeja Federal Constituency have unanimously endorsed Abiodun Faleke to return to the House of Representatives ahead of the 2027 general elections. Read Also APC Delegates Elect Danladi Aguye In Lokoja/Kogi Reps PrimaryDelay Hits APC Primaries In Bayelsa As Members Await OfficialsOgun Central…...

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikeja Federal Constituency have unanimously endorsed Abiodun Faleke to return to the House of Representatives ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement followed the party’s primary process in the constituency, where members adopted Faleke through a consensus arrangement.

Party members said the decision was based on what they described as his impactful representation and contributions to the development of the constituency during his time in the National Assembly.