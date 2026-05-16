Manchester City lifted the 2026 FA Cup title after edging Chelsea 1-0 in a tightly contested final decided by a crucial strike from Semeyo. The encounter saw both sides battle for control in a tense affair, but City eventually made the difference count with a disciplined display and clinical finishing…...

Manchester City lifted the 2026 FA Cup title after edging Chelsea 1-0 in a tightly contested final decided by a crucial strike from Semeyo.

The encounter saw both sides battle for control in a tense affair, but City eventually made the difference count with a disciplined display and clinical finishing when it mattered most.

Semeyo’s goal proved decisive as Pep Guardiola’s side held firm against sustained pressure from Chelsea, who struggled to find a breakthrough despite enjoying spells of possession during the match.

Chelsea pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages, but City’s defensive organisation frustrated their attacks and ensured the narrow advantage remained intact until the final whistle.

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The victory adds another major domestic trophy to Manchester City’s growing collection and caps off another successful campaign for the Premier League giants.

For Chelsea, however, the defeat compounds an already disappointing season, with the loss effectively ending their hopes of qualifying for European competition next season.