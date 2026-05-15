Justice Hauwa Yilwa of the Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced a female gunrunner, Halima Haliru, to 20 years imprisonment following her guilty plea to terrorism-related charges. Haliru was arrested in Plateau State by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, in possession of 302 live rounds of…...

Justice Hauwa Yilwa of the Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced a female gunrunner, Halima Haliru, to 20 years imprisonment following her guilty plea to terrorism-related charges.

Haliru was arrested in Plateau State by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, in possession of 302 live rounds of 7.6 x 39mm ammunition.

The defendant pleaded guilty to counts three and four of the four-count charge filed against her.

Delivering judgment, Justice Yilwa said:

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“I have taken judicial notice of the defendant’s plea for mercy during her arraignment. However, I have also taken judicial notice of the offence of terrorism, which is a grievous offence that threatens the peaceful coexistence of citizens.”

Relying on Sections 5 and 7 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, as well as Section 27 of the Firearms Act, the judge sentenced Haliru to 20 years imprisonment on count three and one year on count four, with the sentences to run concurrently from the date of her arrest.

The court also ordered that upon completion of her prison term, the convict be transferred to a rehabilitation facility for deradicalisation before her reintegration into society.

Justice Yilwa subsequently adjourned the matter until July 9 for continuation of trial on the remaining counts to which the defendant pleaded not guilty.