The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the postponement of the House of Representatives Primary Election for the 2027 General Elections to Saturday, 16th May, 2026. Previously announced Primary Election dates for the Senate, State Houses of Assembly, Governorship and Presidential primaries remain unchanged. The Primary Elections will now…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the postponement of the House of Representatives Primary Election for the 2027 General Elections to Saturday, 16th May, 2026.

Previously announced Primary Election dates for the Senate, State Houses of Assembly, Governorship and Presidential primaries remain unchanged.

The Primary Elections will now be held as follows:

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• House of Representatives – Saturday, 16th May, 2026

• Senate – Monday, 18th May, 2026

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• State House of Assembly – Wednesday, 20th May, 2026

• Governorship – Thursday, 21st May, 2026

• Presidential – Saturday, 23rd May, 2026