The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 12 new Justices of the Court of Appeal as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s judiciary and improve justice delivery across the country. The decisions were reached at the Council’s 111th meeting held on May 13, 2026, under the…...

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 12 new Justices of the Court of Appeal as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s judiciary and improve justice delivery across the country.

The decisions were reached at the Council’s 111th meeting held on May 13, 2026, under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

According to a press statement issued on Thursday, the Council forwarded the names of the 12 nominees to President Bola Tinubu for consideration and eventual appointment.

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The nominated justices include Justice Yakubu Mohammed, Justice Abodunde Oluwatoyin, Justice Ajuwa Raphael, Justice Abua Ojie, Justice Ijohor Jennifer, Justice Shuaibu Bala, Justice Omotosho Kolawole, Justice Nwite Emeka, Justice Buba Njane, Justice Kado Sanusi, Justice Ademola Enikuomehin, and Justice Dadom Veronica.

The NJC also recommended one candidate for appointment as a Judge of the High Court of Benue State, alongside two nominees for appointment as Kadis of the Sharia Court of Appeal in Katsina State.

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The Council stated that the appointments were aimed at filling vacancies created by the elevation and retirement of judicial officers at various levels of the judiciary.

“The recommendations are intended to fill vacancies arising from the elevation and retirement of judicial officers across various levels of the judiciary and to strengthen the capacity of courts for effective justice delivery,” the statement said.

In another major decision, the Council adopted a new policy framework regarding the eligibility of retired public servants for judicial appointments. Legal observers say the move could significantly influence future recruitment into the bench and broaden the pool of candidates eligible for judicial office.

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The NJC also extended the appointment of Hon. Justice Ijeoma Agugua as the Acting Chief Judge of Imo State, pending the resolution of issues surrounding the substantive leadership of the state judiciary.

On disciplinary matters, the Council rejected appeal petitions filed by eight compulsorily retired judges from Imo State, effectively affirming earlier sanctions imposed on them.

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However, the NJC reinstated Hon. Justice Nze of the Imo State Customary Court of Appeal, signalling a review of previous disciplinary findings in his case.

The Council further announced the suspension of two judges for one year without pay over acts deemed inconsistent with judicial ethics and professional conduct.

In its review of public complaints and petitions against judicial officers, the NJC disclosed that it dismissed 73 petitions for lacking merit.

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At the same time, the Council commended nine judges for what it described as exemplary conduct and performance, while issuing queries to 256 others over various alleged infractions.

The latest decisions underscore the Council’s dual commitment to judicial reform and accountability within the nation’s courts.

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The NJC, constitutionally empowered to oversee the discipline and appointment of judicial officers, has in recent years intensified efforts to restore public confidence in the judiciary through stricter oversight, disciplinary action, and reforms aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in the administration of justice.