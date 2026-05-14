Presidential Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has expressed doubt on Peter Obi’s pledge to serve only one term if elected president, citing the former governor’s political history and party defections. Onanuga argued that Obi’s past actions raise concerns about the reliability of his political commitments. Referring to Obi’s…...

Presidential Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has expressed doubt on Peter Obi’s pledge to serve only one term if elected president, citing the former governor’s political history and party defections.

Onanuga argued that Obi’s past actions raise concerns about the reliability of his political commitments.

Referring to Obi’s time in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the presidential aide claimed the former Anambra governor once publicly vowed never to abandon the party before eventually leaving it.

In a post shared on his X account, Onanuga, who quoted a video clip where Obi vowed that he would not remain in office beyond four years “even with a gun to my head,” wrote, “If you believe Peter Obi’s promise to serve only one term as president, you’ll believe anything.

“Consider his record: while in APGA, he famously placed himself under a self-curse, vowing never to leave the party that made him governor. He gave his word to the Ikemba, even on his deathbed, swearing loyalty and fidelity to APGA.

“By his own actions, Peter Obi has shown that his word cannot be trusted. His promises are as fleeting as his political allegiances.”

The remarks come days after Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso reportedly joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). Both politicians have, in recent times, been associated with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Both politicians are speculated to contest the 2027 presidential election on a joint NDC ticket.

At its national convention held in Abuja on May 9, the NDC announced that its presidential ticket would be zoned to the South for a single term before returning to the North in 2031.