Meta has announced new advancements in its age assurance technology as part of its ongoing efforts to create safer, age-appropriate experiences for young people across its platforms. Through a combination of AI, product design, and parental support tools, Meta continues to strengthen how it identifies teens, protects them by default,…...

Meta has announced new advancements in its age assurance technology as part of its ongoing efforts to create safer, age-appropriate experiences for young people across its platforms.

Through a combination of AI, product design, and parental support tools, Meta continues to strengthen how it identifies teens, protects them by default, and supports families in navigating digital environments.

Strengthening underage enforcement with advanced AI

Meta requires users to be at least 13 years old to use its platforms and continues to invest in advanced technologies to uphold this policy at scale. As part of these efforts, the company is further enhancing its AI-driven systems to more effectively identify and take action on accounts that may belong to underage users.

These advancements include:

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Contextual AI analysis across profiles: Meta’s systems analyse a wide range of signals—including posts, comments, bios and captions—to identify contextual indicators such as references to school environments or age-related milestones. This capability is being expanded across additional surfaces within Meta’s apps, strengthening enforcement more consistently and proactively.

Advanced visual analysis technology: Meta is introducing AI that can interpret general age-related cues within photos and videos. This technology estimates age ranges based on broad characteristics and does not use facial recognition or identify individuals. When combined with behavioural and textual signals, it significantly enhances detection accuracy.

Expanded enforcement and verification processes: Accounts identified as potentially underage are subject to age verification requirements. Where age cannot be confirmed, accounts may be removed to maintain platform integrity.

Improved reporting and flagging tools: Meta is making it easier for people to report suspected underage accounts through simplified reporting flows available both in-app and via the Help Centre, helping surface potential violations more efficiently.

AI-supported review systems: To improve consistency and speed, Meta is supplementing human review teams with AI models that apply standardised evaluation criteria to reports, enabling faster and more reliable enforcement outcomes.

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Stronger circumvention safeguards: Meta is also enhancing its ability to detect and prevent repeat attempts by users who may try to bypass age restrictions by creating new accounts.

While many of these AI-driven systems are already in use globally, certain advanced capabilities continue to be rolled out progressively across additional markets.

Expanding Teen Account protections

Meta continues to expand its Teen Account framework, which is designed to provide built-in protections that limit unwanted contact and reduce exposure to inappropriate content. Since its introduction, hundreds of millions of teens have been enrolled in these protections across Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger.

These protections include automatically placing teens under 18 into age-appropriate experiences, including a default 13+ content setting designed to limit exposure to sensitive content.

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Building on this progress, Meta is further scaling its proactive detection technology that identifies users who may be teens—even if they have entered an adult birthdate—and automatically places them into age-appropriate settings. This technology, already rolled out in several markets, is being expanded to additional regions to make these protections available more broadly over time.

Supporting parents with tools and guidance

Meta continues to support parents as key partners in helping teens navigate online experiences safely. The company is introducing new notifications and guidance designed to help parents better understand how to verify their teen’s age and encourage open conversations about the importance of providing accurate information online.

These efforts build on existing resources available through Meta’s Family Centre, which provides tools and educational materials to help families manage their digital experiences more effectively.

Meta also maintains age verification requirements for users who attempt to change their age in ways that may bypass protections, using a combination of ID verification and facial age estimation tools.

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Advocating for industry-wide solutions

Meta continues to emphasise that age assurance is a complex, industry-wide challenge that requires broader collaboration. The company supports approaches where age verification is conducted at the operating system or app store level, enabling developers to deliver consistent, age-appropriate experiences across apps.

In addition to AI-based detection, Meta uses age estimation based on user activity and signals, as well as user reports, to help determine whether someone may be misrepresenting their age.

Meta believes that such an approach would help reduce fragmentation, improve consistency in protections, and provide a more privacy-preserving solution compared to requiring each app to implement separate systems.