The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has commended Nigeria’s indigenous defence production Company DICON-D7G for taking Nigeria to greater heights in Military Industrial Production. In company of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke the Minister made the commendation while declaring open the…...

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has commended Nigeria’s indigenous defence production Company DICON-D7G for taking Nigeria to greater heights in Military Industrial Production.

In company of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke the Minister made the commendation while declaring open the DICON-D7G booth during the SAHA 2026 , a global defence and aerospace exhibition taking place in Istanbul.

The CEO of the Company, Mr Osman Chennar, conducted the Minister and his entourage round the booth.

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The team included some senior staff from the Ministry of Aviation.

Matawalle remarked that DICON-D7G has come of age on the global limelight and is playing a significant role by making an appearance in such a big International Defence Exhibition displaying made in Nigeria arms. With this great effort, Matawalle said, “Nigeria is now producing its locally manufactured defence equipment needs for its Armed Forces and other paramilitary organisations thereby reducing its dependency on international manufacturers.

He maintaines that international defence manufacturing companies should now come to Nigeria and set up their plants.

According to the Minister, these are some of the visions of President Bola Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda for the nation.

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He equally commended the CEO for his commitment and dedication towards this effort.

Through DICON-D7G, Nigeria made a debut in the global military production exhibition first in DOHA Qatar and second in Istanbul, Turkey 2026 since establishment of DICON in 1968.

Over one thousand companies companies from over one hundred countries are attending the exhibition from 5th to 9th May 2026.

DICON-D7G is represented by the CEO Mr Osman Chennar Directors of the Company that included Major General Mainasara Abdul Masanawa (Retired), Brigadier General Abiodun Morakinyo (Retired), Mr Lasbery Chidozie among others.