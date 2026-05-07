The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has dismissed reports claiming that its Chairman, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, has been removed from office. In a statement issued on Friday, the Forum described the reports as false, misleading and without any basis. The Director General of the PGF, Folorunso Aluko, said…...

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has dismissed reports claiming that its Chairman, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, has been removed from office.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Forum described the reports as false, misleading and without any basis.

The Director General of the PGF, Folorunso Aluko, said no meeting was held where such a decision was taken, stressing that the Secretariat has no record of any resolution to remove Uzodimma.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the report is entirely false, baseless, and without an iota of truth,” the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aluko affirmed that Uzodimma remains the Chairman of the Forum, adding that the body remains united and focused on its responsibilities.

He urged members of the public, party faithful and the media to disregard the report in its entirety.