The Ondo State Government has intensified efforts to attract investors and boost economic growth following a high-level engagement between the Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Investment, Dr. Summy Smart Francis, and the leadership of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC). The meeting centered on strategies to…...

The Ondo State Government has intensified efforts to attract investors and boost economic growth following a high-level engagement between the Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Investment, Dr. Summy Smart Francis, and the leadership of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

The meeting centered on strategies to strengthen investment opportunities in Ondo State and position the state as a preferred destination for local and foreign investors.

Discussions focused on critical sectors such as entrepreneurship, innovation, infrastructure development, and enterprise growth, with both parties exploring possible areas of collaboration aimed at improving the state’s economic outlook.

Speaking during the engagement, Dr. Francis reiterated the commitment of the Ondo State Government to creating a business-friendly environment capable of attracting sustainable investments and empowering entrepreneurs.

He noted that the administration is determined to move beyond policy formulation by implementing practical initiatives that will stimulate economic activities, create jobs, and support long-term development across the state.

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According to him, the engagement reflects the government’s broader vision of aligning Ondo State with national investment opportunities while building structures that encourage investor confidence and ease of doing business.

The discussions also highlighted the need for stronger partnerships that would help showcase Ondo State’s economic potential and open new channels for investment-driven growth.