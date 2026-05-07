The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has hosted a delegation from S&P Global Ratings as part of the agency’s periodic review of Nigeria’s sovereign credit rating. The visiting team was led by Roberto Sifon-Arevalo, who engaged in discussions with the CBN governor during a series…...

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has hosted a delegation from S&P Global Ratings as part of the agency’s periodic review of Nigeria’s sovereign credit rating.

The visiting team was led by Roberto Sifon-Arevalo, who engaged in discussions with the CBN governor during a series of high-level meetings with key ministries, departments, and agencies.

During the engagement, Cardoso highlighted Nigeria’s credit strengths, pointing to improved economic resilience, enhanced macroeconomic stability, and the positive impact of recent reforms across critical sectors.

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He also reiterated the commitment of the country’s leadership to sustaining reform momentum and consolidating recent gains towards achieving long-term economic growth and development.

The visit forms part of S&P Global’s routine assessment process aimed at evaluating Nigeria’s economic outlook and creditworthiness.