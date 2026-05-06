Justice H.H. Kereng of the Gombe High Court sitting in Gombe, Gombe State has convicted and sentenced Mohammad Suleiman Kumo , a magistrate to two years and six months imprisonment for bribery. Kumo was initially arraigned on December 3, 2025 on three -count charges of bribery by the Gombe Zonal…...

Justice H.H. Kereng of the Gombe High Court sitting in Gombe, Gombe State has convicted and sentenced Mohammad Suleiman Kumo , a magistrate to two years and six months imprisonment for bribery.

Kumo was initially arraigned on December 3, 2025 on three -count charges of bribery by the Gombe Zonal Directorate of the EFCC.

However, on December 30, 2025 , the defendant, through his counsel, Adamu Bawa, filed a preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the court to try him as he was “a judicial officer who ought be taken to the Judicial Service Commission ( JSC) for any wrong doing if such exists”, a motion which was countered by the EFCC counsel, A. Aliyu, arguing that the defendant was a magistrate and not a judicial officer quoting Section 318(1) of the 1999 constitution as amended .

The judge upheld the submission of the prosecution counsel in his ruling on February 17, 2026 on the matter of jurisdiction.

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Count one of the count charges read: “That you Muhammad Suleiman Kumo being a magistrate at Chief magistrate Court Pantami in such capacity on or about the 6th day of November 2024 in Gombe , Gombe State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did receive for yourself, monetary benefit of One Million Naira (N1,000,000) through Zenith bank account number 2273938871 belonging to one Adamu Ahmed , a registrar in your court , thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 10(a)(i)(ii) of the Corrupt practices and other Related Offences Act 2000”

He pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him.

At the resumed sitting on May 5 ,2026 counsel to the defendant informed the court that the defendant would like to change his plea from ” not guilty to guilty” .

When the charges were re- read to the defendant , he pleaded guilty .

Following the guilty plea, the prosecution counsel ,stated that the prosecution had spent time and resources in the prosecution of the case before the change of plea.

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He urged the court to convict the defendant and order him in addition to the sentence to pay the sum of Five Hundred thousand Naira ( N500,000) as compensation to the Commission.

Delivering judgment, Justice Kereng noted the severity of the offence, affirming that, “ I hereby convict you for the offence of corruption under Section 10 (a)(i)(ii) of the Corrupt practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 of the ICPC Act. Also, N500,000 is not excessive as compensation for investigation and prosecution “.

He also sentenced Kumo to two years and six months imprisonment with an option of N250,000 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) as fine and ordered him to pay the sum of N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) as compensation to the Commission.

Kumo’s journey to the Correctional Centre began when the Ministry of Justice, Gombe State alleged that one Abubakar Isa Jauro Kuna and Suleiman Haruna complained about Kumo regarding bribery. The convict was investigated, charged to court and eventually convicted.