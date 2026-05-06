The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, has assured government contractors of a fair and transparent process to address outstanding obligations linked to capital expenditure. Oyedele gave the assurance on Monday, 4 May 2026, during a meeting with members of the All-Indigenous Contractors Association of…...

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, has assured government contractors of a fair and transparent process to address outstanding obligations linked to capital expenditure.

Oyedele gave the assurance on Monday, 4 May 2026, during a meeting with members of the All-Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria, where discussions centred on unpaid government contracts and plans for settlement.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Finance, brought together top officials including the Permanent Secretary of Finance, the Permanent Secretary (Special Duties), the Accountant-General of the Federation, as well as directors from the Cash Management Department and Home Finance.

Other senior officials from the Office of the Accountant-General were also in attendance.

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The minister said the engagement reflected a coordinated institutional effort to resolve the issue, stressing the need for clarity, accountability and a structured framework in addressing the obligations.

He noted that while the government remains committed to honouring legitimate contracts, it must also balance this responsibility with prevailing fiscal realities.

According to Oyedele, resolving the outstanding payments is critical not only for contractors but also for sustaining confidence in government, preserving jobs, ensuring business continuity and maintaining overall economic stability.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to settling the obligations in an orderly, credible and equitable manner, adding that efforts were underway to ensure a timely resolution.

Representatives of the contractors commended the minister for the engagement, describing the discussions as constructive and expressing optimism that the process would lead to a prompt settlement of their claims.