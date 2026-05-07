Nigeria and South Africa have pledged to sustain diplomatic engagement to address rising tensions linked to recent anti-foreigner sentiments and protests in South Africa, even as both sides expressed differing views on reports of extra-judicial killings. Following a telephone conversation with South Africa’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Ronald Lamola, Nigerian authorities…...

Nigeria and South Africa have pledged to sustain diplomatic engagement to address rising tensions linked to recent anti-foreigner sentiments and protests in South Africa, even as both sides expressed differing views on reports of extra-judicial killings.

Following a telephone conversation with South Africa’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Ronald Lamola, Nigerian authorities reiterated their concern over the safety of Nigerians residing in the country, particularly in light of recent protests, including one held in Durban on 6 May 2026.

https://x.com/RonaldLamola/status/2052369870000418912?s=20

Lamola, according to the Nigerian side, requested credible information regarding alleged extra-judicial killings, noting that none had been formally provided.

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He emphasised that South Africa remains a nation governed by the rule of law and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all residents, including foreign nationals.

He also cautioned that while Nigeria retains the sovereign right to repatriate its willing citizens, such actions alone would not fully address the broader challenges of irregular migration.

Lamola advocated for evidence-based engagement that tackles both push and pull factors, warning against fear mongering.

In response, Nigerian officials maintained that the government cannot ignore what it described as the systematic harassment and humiliation of its citizens in South Africa.

They stressed that evacuation plans for Nigerians willing to return home remain a priority.

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Nigeria also urged South African authorities to take allegations of extra-judicial killings more seriously and ensure that perpetrators face clear and immediate consequences.

While the Durban protest reportedly remained largely peaceful due to heavy security presence, Nigerians in the area were advised to close their businesses and remain indoors as a precaution.

Concerns were also raised over inflammatory rhetoric and actions by anti-foreigner political groups in South Africa, which Nigerian officials warned could endanger lives and property, as well as strain bilateral relations.

Particular attention was drawn to reports of bullying involving Nigerian children and those of mixed Nigerian-South African heritage, sometimes referred to as “Sougerians”, who were allegedly being taunted in schools.

Nigerian authorities described such behaviour as unacceptable and potentially traumatic.

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Lamola acknowledged these concerns and stated that South African authorities are working through educational supervisory bodies to curb such practices and protect affected children.

Both sides agreed to continue efforts to de-escalate the situation, noting condemnations of the attacks by South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, and the broader government.

However, Nigerian officials observed that calls for foreigners to leave South Africa appear to disproportionately target black Africans, raising questions over whether the situation should be described as “Afrophobia” rather than xenophobia.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed Nigerian missions in South Africa to immediately establish a crisis notification unit to support citizens in distress.

Nigerians were also advised to promptly contact South African security authorities in the event of any threats to their safety.