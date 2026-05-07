Governor Dauda Lawal has received the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO) Award of Excellence in recognition of his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance and effective social protection delivery in Zamfara State. The award was presented during the NASSCO Stakeholder Engagement with Local Government Chairmen held at the Transcorp…...

Governor Dauda Lawal has received the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO) Award of Excellence in recognition of his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance and effective social protection delivery in Zamfara State.

The award was presented during the NASSCO Stakeholder Engagement with Local Government Chairmen held at the Transcorp Congress Hall in Abuja.

NASSCO, a federal agency under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, is responsible for implementing social safety-net programmes aimed at protecting and empowering vulnerable Nigerians.

Speaking at the event, Governor Lawal commended the Federal Government, the World Bank, and development partners for supporting reforms designed to strengthen Nigeria’s social protection system.

He praised the expansion of the National Social Register and the integration of the National Identification Number (NIN), noting that the measures would improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability in service delivery.

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“This engagement is timely and strategic,” the governor said. “In Nigeria, especially in conflict-affected states like Zamfara, social protection has evolved from a welfare initiative into a critical instrument for governance, security, poverty reduction, and community resilience.”

Governor Lawal noted that insecurity in Zamfara has led to displacement, disruption of livelihoods, food insecurity, and wider economic challenges, thereby increasing the vulnerability of women, children, persons with disabilities, displaced persons, and rural communities.

He stressed the need for social protection interventions to be better coordinated, transparent, data-driven, and effectively targeted to ensure support reaches those who need it most.

The governor also highlighted the important role of local governments in community engagement, grassroots mobilisation, data validation, identity support, and monitoring of interventions.

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“The integration of NIN with the National Social Register enhances credibility, reduces duplication, promotes transparency, and improves the efficiency of interventions,” he said. “However, technology alone cannot address these challenges without strong local governance, accountability, and collaboration among stakeholders.”

Governor Lawal reaffirmed Zamfara State’s commitment to strengthening coordination among federal, state, and local governments, while deepening collaboration with development partners and agencies involved in social protection initiatives.

He further emphasised that inclusive development should extend beyond cash interventions to include livelihoods, skills acquisition, agriculture, healthcare, education, financial inclusion, and community resilience, enabling vulnerable citizens to transition from dependency to sustainable economic participation.

Presenting the award, Dr. Funmi Olotu, National Coordinator of NASSCO, said the recognition reflected Governor Lawal’s dedication to improving social protection systems and promoting inclusive governance in Zamfara State.