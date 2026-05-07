The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed Friday, 8 May, to hear a suit seeking to stop former President Goodluck Jonathan from contesting the 2027 presidential election.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2102/2025, was instituted by lawyer Johnmary Jideobi, who is asking the court to declare Jonathan constitutionally ineligible to seek the presidency again.

Justice Peter Lifu had earlier, on 28 April, ordered that hearing notices be issued and served on the defendants after they failed to respond to the suit.

Jonathan is listed as the first defendant, while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney-General of the Federation are named as second and third defendants, respectively.

The plaintiff is seeking an order restraining Jonathan from presenting himself to any political party as a candidate for the 2027 election. He is also asking the court to bar INEC from accepting or publishing Jonathan’s