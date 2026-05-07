The National President of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-cultural Association, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, has distanced himself from the consensus arrangement initiated by the All Progressives Congress leadership in Taraba State. He also added that he is mobilising support and for President Tinubu across Northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027…...

The National President of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-cultural Association, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, has distanced himself from the consensus arrangement initiated by the All Progressives Congress leadership in Taraba State.

He also added that he is mobilising support and for President Tinubu across Northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking during a visit to the All Progressives Congress secretariat in Jalingo, Bodejo said members of the association have commenced voter mobilisation across the North, citing what he described as President Tinubu’s achievements in the region.

He also announced his intention to contest the Taraba Central Senatorial seat on the platform of the APC, stressing that he would not step down for any aspirant.

The APC State Chairman, Abubakar Bawa, reassured party members of a free, fair, and credible primary process, noting that the exercise would be conducted through a consensus arrangement.

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Meanwhile, political analysts believe a crisis may emerge within the APC chapter in Taraba State amid reports that the State Working Committee is acting on Governor Agbu Kefas’ directive that party primaries should produce candidates through consensus.