The Nigerian Navy has intercepted 130 bags of foreign parboiled rice during an anti-smuggling operation along the waterways of Badagry. The seizure was carried out by personnel of the Forward Operating Base Badagry as part of ongoing efforts to curb smuggling and other forms of economic sabotage within Nigeria’s maritime…...

The Nigerian Navy has intercepted 130 bags of foreign parboiled rice during an anti-smuggling operation along the waterways of Badagry.

The seizure was carried out by personnel of the Forward Operating Base Badagry as part of ongoing efforts to curb smuggling and other forms of economic sabotage within Nigeria’s maritime domain.

According to the Director of Naval Information, Abiodun Folorunsho, the operation was based on credible intelligence regarding the activities of smugglers in the area.

He said naval operatives conducted a raid along the Panshi–Ijofin creeks leading to the Badagry–Porto Novo waterways at about 4:30 a.m. on 6 May 2026.

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Folorunsho explained that the suspected smugglers fled on sighting naval personnel, abandoning the contraband in the process.

Operatives subsequently recovered 130 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice believed to have been smuggled into the country through illegal routes.

The items were evacuated to the Forward Operating Base for further action in line with standard procedures, while the operation was concluded later the same day without incident.

The Navy noted that the latest seizure follows a recent interception of 125 bags of smuggled rice by Naval Base Epe, which were handed over to the Nigeria Customs Service.

Folorunsho reiterated the Navy’s commitment to dismantling smuggling networks and safeguarding Nigeria’s economic interests, stressing that operations will continue to deny economic saboteurs freedom of action within the maritime environment.