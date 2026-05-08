Edo North senator, Adams Oshiomhole, has called for the Senate President Godswill Akpabio to step down over the controversial amendment to the Senate Standing Orders. Oshiomhole, who addressed journalists in Abuja on Thursday, said the new eligibility conditions for principal offices in the upper legislative chamber expose what he described…...

Edo North senator, Adams Oshiomhole, has called for the Senate President Godswill Akpabio to step down over the controversial amendment to the Senate Standing Orders.

Oshiomhole, who addressed journalists in Abuja on Thursday, said the new eligibility conditions for principal offices in the upper legislative chamber expose what he described as a “moral crisis” in the leadership of the Senate.

The former Edo State governor argued that Akpabio, who currently presides over the chamber, would himself fail to meet the requirements contained in the amended rules being pushed by the Senate leadership.

“This rule has serious moral crisis. The senate president became minority leader on his first term. He is now the one presiding and asking us to change those rules even those who have done one term can’t even contest,” Oshiomhole said.

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He further questioned Akpabio’s qualification under the proposed framework.

“As we speak today, the senate president has not done eight years in office even if you count the previous one plus the current one.

“So if we pass the rule that we must do eight consecutive years before you can become senate president, it means he has to leave by example by vacating because he is presiding without acquiring the appropriate qualification,” he added.

The senator also faulted what he described as attempts to alter established procedures for political advantage, citing the emergence of former Senate President David Mark as an example of leadership attained under existing rules.

“More offensive to me is that as leaders who are products of by-laws, we must not make laws to perpetrate anyone. David Mark had the honour and privilege of serving as senate president for eight years, not by playing by the rules.

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“Those rules that enabled David Mark to preside for eight years, what happened to them? Why changing them now because he fears that more senators will be eligible which will broaden the competitive base. So he wants to soak it. If other people are afraid, I am not afarid. I am only afraid of my creator,” Oshiomhole stated.

His comments come amid growing controversy surrounding the amendment to the Senate Standing Orders passed earlier this week.

Under the revised rules, only senators who have completed at least two uninterrupted and consecutive terms would qualify to contest for positions such as Senate President and other principal offices in the 11th National Assembly.