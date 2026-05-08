Former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has pledged to work with Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to drive development in the state as he formally declared his bid for the Delta Central Senatorial seat. Omo-Agege made the commitment after submitting his nomination form to contest the seat under the platform…...

Former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has pledged to work with Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to drive development in the state as he formally declared his bid for the Delta Central Senatorial seat.

Omo-Agege made the commitment after submitting his nomination form to contest the seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 16 January 2027 general election.

In a statement, the former lawmaker said his ambition aligns with the constitutional provisions of Nigeria, the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), and the guidelines of the APC.

He stated that his candidacy reflects a commitment to advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while fostering collaboration with the Delta State government to promote unity and development.

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Omo-Agege emphasised the need for cohesion within the APC, describing unity as the party’s greatest strength as it prepares for the 2027 elections.

He also expressed appreciation to party leaders and members in Delta Central for their support, and commended the APC leadership for what he described as a transparent nomination process.

The former Deputy Senate President pledged to run an issue-based and peaceful campaign, adding that the people of Delta Central deserve responsive and result-oriented representation.

He further assured constituents of his commitment to accessibility and effective service delivery if elected.