Justice Mohammed Garba Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the no-case submission made by an activist, Omoyele Sowore in the case of Cyberbullying of President Bola Tinubu brought against him by the Department of the State Service. The court held that Mr Sowore has a case…...

Justice Mohammed Garba Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the no-case submission made by an activist, Omoyele Sowore in the case of Cyberbullying of President Bola Tinubu brought against him by the Department of the State Service.

The court held that Mr Sowore has a case to answer by providing explanations to some issues raised by the prosecution as a prima Facia case has been established by the prosecution.

It is in evidence before the court that Mr Sowore used his social media handle to make a post as testified by the prosecution witness.

At the stage of no case submission the court looks at the weigh of evidence tendered before it, not at the credibility of the witness as the trial is not concluded.

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It will help the court if the case is not terminated at this point.

Justice Umar ordered Mr Sowore to enter his defense.

In same vein the prosecuting counsel through section 396(6) of the ACJA Prayed the court for the defendant to enter his defense immediately.