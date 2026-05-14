The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike-backed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee has denied alliance with the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Ibadan, Oyo State, describing the event as misleading and unauthorised. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, stated this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday. Some…...

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike-backed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee has denied alliance with the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Ibadan, Oyo State, describing the event as misleading and unauthorised.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, stated this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

Some members of PDP, led by Governor Seyi Makinde, have joined forces with the APM to strengthen opposition collaboration ahead of the 2027 general elections with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in Ibadan on Thursday.

The signing ceremony, held at the PDP South-West Secretariat, attracted party leaders, political stakeholders, supporters, and governorship aspirants from both parties amid ongoing coalition talks targeted at strengthening opposition politics against the ruling All Progressives Congress.

PDP National Publicity Secretary stressed that the party is not part of any coalition, agreement, or arrangement with the APM or any other political group.

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He said, “We have called this press briefing to address the misleading narratives and deliberate falsehoods being circulated concerning the social gathering scheduled to be held today in Ibadan under the guise of an alliance between the Peoples Democratic Party and the Allied Peoples Movement.

“Let us state clearly and unequivocally that the PDP is not part of any alliance, coalition, agreement, or political arrangement with the Allied Peoples Movement or any other political party regarding this gathering or any related political activity. Any person or group claiming to be acting on behalf of the PDP in connection with this event is doing so without the knowledge, approval, consent, or authority of the party.

“What is being presented to Nigerians as a political alliance is nothing more than another desperate attempt by Governor Seyi Makinde and his associates to mislead the public and manufacture a false impression of political relevance and support.

“Governor Makinde must stop attempting to camouflage his political intentions through false claims of alliances and consultations. It is obvious that ego and pride have made it difficult for him to accept the reality of his growing political isolation and failed calculations.”

Mohammed said the Ibadan gathering was simply a public celebration of Governor Makinde’s move to the APM.

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He added, “Just like Governor Bala Mohammed, who earlier moved to the APM, Nigerians can now clearly see that today’s gathering in Ibadan is simply a public celebration of Governor Makinde’s movement to the APM and nothing more. His attempts to destroy the PDP have finally been exposed, and his agenda has fallen flat.

“It is unfortunate that in recent times Governor Makinde and others have continued to sponsor media attacks and propaganda aimed at deliberately distorting and misrepresenting the Supreme Court judgment in order to create confusion within the party and among Nigerians.

“However, it has now become obvious that party members and Nigerians generally have refused to follow him on this journey of political deception and personal ambition.

“The evidence of this reality was clearly demonstrated by the overwhelming number of aspirants who recently trooped to Wadata Plaza, the headquarters of the PDP, to obtain and submit their nomination forms, thereby reaffirming their confidence in the authentic leadership and lawful structure of the PDP under Abdulrahman Mohammed and Senator Samuel Anyanwu.”

Mohammed further explained that their refusal to remain within the PDP structure they claimed to recognise by purchasing nomination forms from the “so-called Kabiru Tanimu-led Interim National Working Committee”, has reaffirmed the court judgment which recognises the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led National Working Committee.

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He said, “Their actions have clearly exposed the contradictions between their public claims and political reality. They should therefore be allowed to manage the consequences of their political choices without dragging the PDP into their personal political decisions.

“The truth remains that propaganda and falsehood have an expiry date. No amount of media manipulation can substitute for political legitimacy and public trust. Clearly, the reality can no longer be hidden, as recent events have completely exposed the true intentions behind these political theatrics. The chicken has finally come home to roost.

“As responsible leaders and law-abiding citizens, we have deliberately refused to descend into unnecessary media wars, childish distractions, and political theatrics. Our focus remains the stability, unity, and future of the party and the country as a whole.

“We wish to reassure all aspirants, party faithful, stakeholders, and Nigerians that the PDP remains strong, united, and fully prepared to participate in the 2027 general elections without any legal or political impediments.”

He called on Nigerians and the general public to ignore the propaganda, theatrics, and false narratives being circulated about today’s event in Ibadan.

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While answering questions, PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, disclosed that legal steps are being pursued against Turaki, former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, and others over alleged impersonation of the party’s leadership.

He stated, “We are going to take all necessary action against those impersonating PDP leaders. Already, we have written to the police, and they have invited Turaki, Wabara, and others over this matter. So, legal action is being taken.”