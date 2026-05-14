The Bayelsa State-owned Pioneer Airline has received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), clearing the carrier to commence commercial flight operations. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this in a statement posted on his X handle on Thursday, May 14, stating…...

The Bayelsa State-owned Pioneer Airline has received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), clearing the carrier to commence commercial flight operations.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this in a statement posted on his X handle on Thursday, May 14, stating that the presentation of the certificate marked the official entry of the airline into Nigeria’s aviation industry.

According to the minister, the airline’s management team, led by its Managing Director, Capt. Ungbuku paid him a courtesy visit after receiving the certification from the NCAA.

“Yesterday, the Bayelsa State-owned airline named PIONEER AIRLINE was presented its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) by the regulator, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), signalling the beginning of its commercial operations,” Keyamo stated.

“Afterwards, the airline team, led by its MD, Capt. Ungbuku paid me a courtesy call to present the AOC to me.”

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The minister attributed the growing emergence of state-owned airlines to reforms and policies introduced under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He said the development was expected to expand travel options for passengers and deepen competition within the aviation sector.

“I remarked at the occasion that the rise in State-owned airlines is a result of excellent aviation policies put in place by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that we should look out for more of such in the immediate future,” he said.

“This would significantly assist air travellers to have more choices of airlines with which they can travel.”