Former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate, Queen Mercy Atang, has stirred conversations around a possible Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt after officials of Guinness World Records reacted to her viral bread-inspired outfit worn at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). The reality TV star had…...

Former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate, Queen Mercy Atang, has stirred conversations around a possible Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt after officials of Guinness World Records reacted to her viral bread-inspired outfit worn at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The reality TV star had become one of the most talked-about personalities at the event after appearing on the red carpet in a costume designed to resemble loaves of bread, complete with matching accessories linked to her bakery business.

The conversation gained further traction after Guinness World Records reacted to a video she shared on Instagram from the event.

Responding in the comment section, the organisation wrote: “Well, we do have a record for the largest cake dress … hmmm.”

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Reacting to the comment, Queen wrote: “Hello @guinnessworldrecords, I see you in the comment section.”

According to Guinness World Records, the current record for the world’s largest wearable cake dress weighs 131.15kg (289lb 13oz).

The feat was achieved by Natasha Coline Kim Fah Lee Fokas of SweetyCakes GmbH in Bern, Switzerland, on January 15, 2023.

Explaining the inspiration behind her AMVCA appearance, Queen said the outfit was designed to reflect her entrepreneurial journey in the baking industry.

“AMVCA 2026 ready. I come as an entrepreneur who runs a bread EMPIRE,” she had written while unveiling the look online.

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Amid the attention generated by the outfit, the former BBNaija housemate also proposed the creation of a special entrepreneurs-focused segment within the AMVCA lineup.

In an open letter addressed to MultiChoice Group and Africa Magic, she wrote: “Just a thought, since we already have the AMVCA Cultural Day and other special events before the main award night, would it be possible to create a special night dedicated to entrepreneurs in Nigeria to showcase their brands, creativity, and impact?

“Imagine AMVCA Nigerian Entrepreneurs Night. Massive, classy, and inspiring.”