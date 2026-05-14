Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have arrested three suspects and recovered a locally fabricated pistol during an intelligence-led stop-and-search operation along Old Oyo Road in Fiditi, Oyo State. The operation, carried out by officers attached to the Restore Peace Unit, took place at about 4:50 a.m. on May…...

Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have arrested three suspects and recovered a locally fabricated pistol during an intelligence-led stop-and-search operation along Old Oyo Road in Fiditi, Oyo State.

The operation, carried out by officers attached to the Restore Peace Unit, took place at about 4:50 a.m. on May 11, 2026, near the American International School area in Bethel, Fiditi.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ayanlade Olayinka, the operatives intercepted a commercial bus during a routine operation and subjected passengers and their luggage to thorough searches in line with standard security procedures.

The police spokesman said the operatives became suspicious after three passengers allegedly attempted to flee when attention shifted to them and their luggage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Their action triggered a frantic chase by the Police operatives, leading to their eventual arrest,” the statement read.

A subsequent search of the suspects’ luggage led to the recovery of a locally fabricated pistol and assorted charms concealed inside a nylon bag.

The suspects were identified as Kilani Abbas, 31, from Onaara-Amoloko; Toheed Adediwura, 38, from the Kolobo Area of Oyo; and Ibrahim Rafiu, 40, from the Sanga Area of Oyo.

Police authorities said the suspects are currently in custody while investigations continue to determine the source of the firearm, its intended use and possible links to criminal activities.

Reacting to the development, the New Media Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Aliyu Giwa, described the operation as an example of proactive and intelligence-led policing aimed at preventing crime before it occurs.

He noted that the operation demonstrated the vigilance of the Oyo State Police Command, stressing that officers remained alert and active despite the early hours and quiet nature of the area.

Giwa wrote on X: “At 4:50 AM, a commercial bus was stopped. Three passengers tried to escape, and one gun was found.

“On May 11, 2026, officers from the Oyo State Police Restore Peace Unit carried out stop-and-search operations based on intelligence along Old Oyo Road in Fiditi.

“Police stopped a commercial bus and searched the passengers and their luggage. Suddenly, three men tried to run away. Officers chased them and caught all three.

“Inside their luggage, officers found a locally made pistol and several charms, all hidden in a nylon bag.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The three suspects, Kilani Abbas (31), Toheed Adediwura (38), and Ibrahim Rafiu (40), are now in custody. Police are still investigating where the weapon came from and what it was meant for.

“This is an example of proactive, intelligence-led policing. The goal is to prevent crime before it happens. Even at 4:50 in the morning on a quiet road, the Oyo State Police Command remains alert and active.”

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbemiga, commended the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, for what he described as continued strategic leadership and support for intelligence-driven policing operations across the country.

Olugbemiga also urged residents to continue supporting the police with timely and credible information, assuring that such information would be treated with confidentiality and professionalism.

The command reaffirmed its commitment to intelligence-based policing, visibility patrols and strategic stop-and-search operations aimed at safeguarding lives and property across the state.