President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved the appointment of Ms. Adedayo Benjamin Laniyi as the Director-General /Chief Executive Officer of the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development (MBNCWD) and the members of the Governing Council for an initial term of four (4) years. In a letter signed by the…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved the appointment of Ms. Adedayo Benjamin Laniyi as the Director-General /Chief Executive Officer of the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development (MBNCWD) and the members of the Governing Council for an initial term of four (4) years.

In a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, CON, and issued by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, mni, the appointment, which takes effect from April 18, 2026, is in accordance with the provisions of Section 7 (1) and (3) of the National Centre for Women Development (Amendment) Act, 2023.

President Tinubu also approved the constitution of the members of the Governing Council of the Centre as follows:

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. Princess Joan Jummai Idonije, Chairman; Governing Council.

Other members are:

. Ms. Lois Auta,

. Hon. Jamila Sarki,

. Aisha Baiyee,

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. Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, and

. Hon. Princess Anne Agom-Eze.

While congratulating the Director-General and members of the Governing Council on their appointments, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extended his best wishes to them.