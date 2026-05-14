Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Ogun Central Senatorial District have endorsed the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Olamilekan Solomon Adeola, as the party’s consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 election. The party members also endorsed Shuaib Afolabi Salisu as their senatorial candidate for 2027. Speaking while…...

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Ogun Central Senatorial District have endorsed the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Olamilekan Solomon Adeola, as the party’s consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

The party members also endorsed Shuaib Afolabi Salisu as their senatorial candidate for 2027.

Speaking while presenting Senator Adeola to party members at an event held at the M.K.O. Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, Governor Dapo Abiodun said it was the turn of Ogun Central to endorse the party’s candidate after similar endorsements by party members from Ogun East and Ogun West Senatorial Districts.

He said the decision of the party stakeholders to endorse the candidate was based on the quality and experience he possesses, having served as a member of the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, and now as a serving senator.

The governor explained that the consensus method was introduced to ensure the emergence of credible and widely accepted candidates who have contributed meaningfully to the growth and development of the party in the state, adding that party executives were committed to ensuring peaceful and rancour-free primary elections.

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He described the process that produced the Senator Adeola as unprecedented in the state, adding that it has become a reference point for other states in the country. He called on party faithful to embrace peace and unity ahead of the party’s forthcoming primary elections.

“Ogun State remains a model among states in the country in terms of party organisation. I want to urge you to sustain the existing momentum during the electioneering period. I can assure you that, with the help of God, we will emerge victorious,” he said.

Governor Abiodun noted that continuity in governance can only be achieved through peace, unity, and collective commitment within the party.

While appreciating the people of Ogun Central for their support for his administration, he said the support has enabled the state to maintain one of the fastest-growing economies in the country.

He announced that the party’s direct primary elections would commence on Friday and urged members to conduct themselves peacefully and avoid actions capable of undermining the integrity of the process.

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While accepting the endorsement, Senator Adeola said he was taking the endorsement seriously to ensure that the party and the government continue to move forward.

He pledged to sustain the legacies and consolidate on the gains of the present administration to move the state to the next level.

“I will not take this endorsement for granted. I will ensure that the peace and unity existing in the state and the party are sustained,” he concluded.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the APC State Chairman, Yemi Sanusi, said the meeting was convened to discuss the party’s processes and how to ensure unity ahead of the 2027 elections, while calling for decorum during the House of Representatives primary on Friday.