The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has confirmed the killing of a teacher and the abduction of some pupils following an attack on LA School and Community Grammar School in Ahoro-Esinele community of Oriire Local Government Area of the State. In a statement signed by the Executive Chairman…...

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has confirmed the killing of a teacher and the abduction of some pupils following an attack on LA School and Community Grammar School in Ahoro-Esinele community of Oriire Local Government Area of the State.

In a statement signed by the Executive Chairman of OYOSUBEB, Nureni Adeniran, the board said the exact number of kidnapped pupils was yet to be ascertained as security operatives continue search and rescue efforts in the affected area.

The board described the incident as painful and unfortunate, noting that the attack has thrown the education community in the state into mourning.

OYOSUBEB assured parents and residents that security agencies, under the coordination of the Commissioner of Police, have taken full control of the situation, while a tactical response team has been deployed to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted pupils.

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The board also directed all primary schools in neighbouring local government areas, including Surulere, Oyo East, Oriire and Olorunsogo, to vacate immediately until further notice as part of efforts to prevent further security threats.

While appealing for calm, the board urged residents to avoid spreading unverified information capable of causing panic, assuring families that government would continue working towards the safe return of the abducted pupils.

When contacted, the Oyo State Police Command said the situation was still under investigation, adding that the Commissioner of Police was on his way to the scene of the incident.