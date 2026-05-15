Justice Aisha Ibrahim of the Borno State High Court in Maiduguri has convicted and sentenced two fraudsters, Abdullahi Suleiman and Ahmad Yahaya, over separate fraud cases involving more than N7.3 million. The convictions were disclosed in a statement posted on the official X handle of the Economic and Financial Crimes…...

Justice Aisha Ibrahim of the Borno State High Court in Maiduguri has convicted and sentenced two fraudsters, Abdullahi Suleiman and Ahmad Yahaya, over separate fraud cases involving more than N7.3 million.

The convictions were disclosed in a statement posted on the official X handle of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday.

According to the anti-graft agency, the defendants were arraigned on Wednesday on separate one-count charges bordering on cheating and criminal misappropriation involving a total of N7,378,000.

The EFCC said Suleiman was prosecuted for allegedly obtaining N5 million from one Mustapha Baraka Abubakar under the pretext of exchanging the money for United States dollars, a transaction he failed to execute.

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The commission added that Suleiman committed the offence alongside two accomplices identified as Ismail Luka and Ibrahim Musa, who are currently at large.

Yahaya, on the other hand, was accused of fraudulently collecting N2,378,000 from Abba Goni Hassan after presenting himself as the Chief Executive Officer of Siliki Millennium Oil.

According to the EFCC, Yahaya claimed the money was meant for the supply of foodstuff, flour and other food-related items to markets and stores, but allegedly diverted the funds for personal use.

Both defendants pleaded guilty when the charges were read to them in court.

Counsel for the prosecution, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed, thereafter urged the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

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Delivering judgment, Justice Ibrahim sentenced Suleiman to one year imprisonment with an option of N25,000 fine.

Yahaya was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with an option of N200,000 fine.

The EFCC stated that the convicts’ imprisonment followed investigations into petitions filed against them over the fraudulent transactions.