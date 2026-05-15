President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Hyacinth Alia on his 60th birthday, commending the Benue governor for his infrastructural development, industrialisation drive and peace-building efforts in the state. Tinubu, in a statement he personally signed on Thursday, described Alia’s political journey as “faith made manifest,” noting that his years of…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Hyacinth Alia on his 60th birthday, commending the Benue governor for his infrastructural development, industrialisation drive and peace-building efforts in the state.

Tinubu, in a statement he personally signed on Thursday, described Alia’s political journey as “faith made manifest,” noting that his years of service as a Catholic priest prepared him for leadership.

The president recalled that Alia was ordained a priest in 1990 by Bishop Athanasius Atule Usuh of the Makurdi Catholic Diocese before venturing into politics and emerging governor of Benue State in 2023.

According to Tinubu, the governor’s “principled character, compassion, and unwavering dedication to God and humanity” endeared him to the people of the state.

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He noted that Alia followed the path of the late Very Reverend Father Moses Orshio Adasu, who governed Benue State between 1992 and 1993.

The president also praised the governor’s economic and infrastructural initiatives, saying the state had witnessed industrial growth under his administration.

“I commend Governor Alia for his transformative efforts to industrialise the state and expand its road network,” Tinubu said.

He highlighted the establishment of tomato and fruit juice factories, beer, nylon and polythene production plants, as well as a large-scale bakery, stating that the projects were creating jobs and adding value to agricultural produce in the state.

Tinubu further applauded the construction of underpasses in Makurdi and Gboko, saying the projects had improved traffic flow and urban living.

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The president also acknowledged investments in education and healthcare, including the establishment of a university of agriculture, science and technology, alongside improvements at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital.

He commended Alia for promoting peace and political stability in the state through reconciliation and unity-building efforts.

“Reverend Alia has demonstrated that when the pulpit comes to power, positive change is possible,” Tinubu stated.

The president encouraged the governor to sustain efforts aimed at strengthening security, expanding welfare programmes and delivering more infrastructure projects across the state.