Iranian military forces have reportedly seized a vessel described as a “floating armoury” in the Gulf of Oman. According to maritime risk firm Vanguard, the ship—identified as the Hui Chuan—is now being taken into Iranian territorial waters. The UK Maritime Trade Operations confirmed the incident, while ship-tracking data shows the…...

Iranian military forces have reportedly seized a vessel described as a “floating armoury” in the Gulf of Oman.

According to maritime risk firm Vanguard, the ship—identified as the Hui Chuan—is now being taken into Iranian territorial waters.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations confirmed the incident, while ship-tracking data shows the vessel’s last known position was near the coast of the UAE.

Floating armouries are used by private security firms to store weapons for anti-piracy operations at sea, though it remains unclear what cargo was on board.

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The development comes amid rising tensions in the region, after an Indian-flagged vessel reportedly sank off Oman following a suspected drone or missile attack. All crew members were rescued.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz has drawn global attention, with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping stressing the need to keep the vital shipping route open for global energy supplies.