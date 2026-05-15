Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has expressed grief over the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, describing the late filmmaker as a talented creative whose passing has left the entertainment industry in mourning. Obi, in a statement shared on his X handle on Friday, May 15,…...

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has expressed grief over the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, describing the late filmmaker as a talented creative whose passing has left the entertainment industry in mourning.

Obi, in a statement shared on his X handle on Friday, May 15, said he received news of the actor’s death with sadness.

“I received with sadness the heartbreaking news of the passing of young and talented Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, whose death has left the Nigerian entertainment industry and millions of admirers across the country mourning,” he wrote.

The former Anambra State governor said Ekubo contributed significantly to the creative industry and touched many lives through his work in film.

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He also extended condolences to the actor’s family, colleagues and supporters across the country.

“On behalf of myself and everyone who values the immense contributions of our young creatives to nation-building, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues in Nollywood, and the countless fans whose lives he touched through his craft,” Obi stated.

Reflecting on the actor’s death, Obi said the incident underscored the uncertainty of life and the need for compassion and purposeful living.

“At moments like this, we are reminded once again of the fragility of life and the importance of living with kindness, compassion, and a sense of purpose,” he added.

He prayed for strength for the bereaved family and eternal rest for the deceased actor.

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“I pray that God Almighty grants his family the strength and comfort to bear this painful loss, and may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” Obi said.

Ekubo died on Monday, May 11, at the age of 40 after battling advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

He reportedly passed away at Evercare Hospital in Lagos, while tributes from actors, fans and public figures have continued to pour in since news of his death became public.