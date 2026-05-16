The Federal Government has signed agreements for eight major road projects across the country, with the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, revealing that investors are already showing interest in refunding and tolling sections of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s legacy highway projects. The agreements, signed between Wednesday and Thursday at the…...

The Federal Government has signed agreements for eight major road projects across the country, with the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, revealing that investors are already showing interest in refunding and tolling sections of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s legacy highway projects.

The agreements, signed between Wednesday and Thursday at the Ministry of Works headquarters in Mabushi, Abuja, cover four flagship legacy highways and four additional strategic road projects spread across different states.

Among the projects are Section II of the Calabar-Ebonyi-Abuja Superhighway traversing Ebonyi, Benue, Kogi and Nasarawa states; Section IV of the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway in Oyo State; Section V of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in Akwa Ibom State; and Section II of the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe-Biu-Maiduguri Road covering the Gombe-Biu axis.

According to The Nation, other contracts signed include the reconstruction of the Mando–Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State, the dualisation of the Ibadan–Ijebu Ode Road linking Oyo and Ogun states, as well as the Osogbo–Ikirun–Akoda and Osogbo–Iwo–Ibadan roads across Osun and Oyo states.

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Speaking during the signing ceremony, Umahi described the projects as part of what he called the expanding infrastructure achievements of the Tinubu administration.

“Today is another event that adds to the great work that President Bola Tinubu is doing,” he said.

According to a statement issued on Friday by his media aide, Francis Nwaze, the minister said the government had already procured the first 123 kilometres single carriageway section of the Calabar-Ebonyi-Abuja Superhighway stretching from Calabar through Ebonyi State to the Benue border.

He explained that the newly signed phase covers an additional 173 kilometres through Benue, Kogi and Nasarawa states up to the Oweto Bridge.

Umahi said the road project would drastically cut travel time between the South-East and Abuja while stimulating commercial activities along the route.

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“With this project, any part of the South-East you are in, you will be in Abuja in three to four hours. And this is a plus to our commercial activities,” he stated.

The minister also praised Tinubu for what he described as increased federal infrastructure presence in the South-East region.

“I was a governor, I was a deputy governor and we never witnessed federal government projects in the South-East but today, we may not be the first, or the second or the third but definitely, we are not the last,” he said.

Umahi further declared: “I want to say this without any apology, the South-East people will reciprocate what the President has done for the people. What happened in 2023 was an accident of history and in 2027.”