The Zamfara State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in a case involving alleged human trafficking, baby factory activities, and the theft of a ten-day-old infant from General Hospital Kaura Namoda. Following a complaint lodged at Kaura Namoda Division three days earlier regarding the theft of the infant from…...

The Zamfara State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in a case involving alleged human trafficking, baby factory activities, and the theft of a ten-day-old infant from General Hospital Kaura Namoda.

Following a complaint lodged at Kaura Namoda Division three days earlier regarding the theft of the infant from the hospital, the Command immediately commenced an intensive investigation into the incident.

As part of the investigation, hospital staff who were on duty at the time of the incident were invited and questioned to assist the investigation.

Subsequently, on 15th May, 2026, at about 0835hrs, the stolen infant was successfully recovered at a nearby hamlet known as Kogin Audu, via Kaura Namoda.

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The recovery and arrest followed credible information received from public-spirited individuals through sustained community engagement, partnership, and intelligence sharing with members of the community.

The infant was recovered unharmed and has since been reunited with the biological parents.

One suspect, identified as Asmau Nasiru, female, aged 27 years, is currently in Police custody undergoing further investigation in connection with the case.

The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Ahmad Muhammad Bello, commended members of the public for their support and timely information, which greatly assisted in the successful recovery of the child.

He further reassured residents of the Command’s commitment to combating all forms of criminality across the state.

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Further developments will be communicated as the investigation progresses.