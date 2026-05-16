The United States President, Donald Trump, has announced what he described as a major counter-terrorism success involving a joint operation with Nigerian forces. In a statement released late last night, President Trump said American troops, working alongside the Armed Forces of Nigeria, carried out a “meticulously planned and very complex…...

The United States President, Donald Trump, has announced what he described as a major counter-terrorism success involving a joint operation with Nigerian forces.

In a statement released late last night, President Trump said American troops, working alongside the Armed Forces of Nigeria, carried out a “meticulously planned and very complex mission” targeting a senior figure within the Islamic State, also known as ISIS.

https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/2055492189115789463

According to the President, the operation led to the elimination of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, whom he described as “the most active terrorist in the world” and the second-in-command within the extremist group.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump praised the coordination between both countries, commending what he called the “flawless execution” of the mission and the bravery of the troops involved.

However, as of the time of this report, there has been no independent confirmation from the Nigerian military or international security agencies regarding the identity of the militant or his alleged position within ISIS leadership.

Security analysts note that operations involving high-ranking ISIS figures are typically followed by corroboration from multiple intelligence sources, raising questions about the accuracy of the claims.

Nigeria has been at the forefront of the fight against extremist groups in the Lake Chad Basin, particularly ISIS-affiliated factions such as ISWAP, often in collaboration with regional and international partners.

More details are expected to emerge as authorities provide further clarification on the operation and its outcome.