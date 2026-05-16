The wife of the Jigawa State Governor, Hajiya Amina Umar Namadi, has sponsored a mass wedding for 300 less-privileged orphans drawn from the 27 local government areas of the state, in a major humanitarian initiative aimed at supporting vulnerable families and giving orphaned youths a new beginning in life. The…...

The wife of the Jigawa State Governor, Hajiya Amina Umar Namadi, has sponsored a mass wedding for 300 less-privileged orphans drawn from the 27 local government areas of the state, in a major humanitarian initiative aimed at supporting vulnerable families and giving orphaned youths a new beginning in life.

The colourful ceremony brings together 150 brides and 150 grooms in what many residents describe as one of the largest state-supported mass weddings in recent times.

The event, held in Dutse, reflects the growing commitment of the Jigawa State Government to social welfare, family support and community development.

The newly married couples arrive at the venue in pairs, dressed in matching wedding attire provided by the office of the governor’s wife.

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Families, friends and well-wishers fill the hall to witness the historic occasion.

To help the couples begin a stable family life, each pair receives household furniture and other domestic support packages aimed at reducing the financial burden of marriage.

The initiative focuses mainly on vulnerable and orphaned youths who may not have the means to fund their weddings or establish new homes.

Speaking at the event, Hajiya Amina Umar Namadi says the programme is designed to restore dignity, promote social inclusion and give hope to less-privileged members of society.

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Community and religious leaders at the ceremony commend the initiative, describing it as a practical step toward reducing hardship, strengthening family values and supporting peaceful communities.