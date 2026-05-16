The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced a rescheduling of its National Assembly primary election dates in Zamfara State ahead of the party’s primary exercises for the 2026 general elections. In a statement issued on Saturday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party said the House of…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced a rescheduling of its National Assembly primary election dates in Zamfara State ahead of the party’s primary exercises for the 2026 general elections.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party said the House of Representatives primary election will now hold on Monday, May 18, 2026, while the Senate primary has been fixed for Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

According to the revised timetable released by the party, the House of Assembly primary election will take place on Wednesday, May 20, while the governorship primary is scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2026.

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The APC also stated that its presidential primary election will hold on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

The party further announced dates for appeals arising from the exercises.

Under the appeal schedule, appeals for the House of Representatives primary election will be heard on Tuesday, May 19, while Senate primary appeals are slated for Wednesday, May 20.

Appeals relating to the House of Assembly primary election will hold on Thursday, May 21, while governorship primary appeals are scheduled for Friday, May 22, 2026.

The statement, however, did not disclose reasons for the adjustment of the dates.