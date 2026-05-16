Mahmud Sadis-Buba, aspirant for the Sabon Gari Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives, has withdrawn from the race following reconciliation efforts by leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State. Buba says the decision was taken after consultations with political associates and party stakeholders in the interest…...

Mahmud Sadis-Buba, aspirant for the Sabon Gari Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives, has withdrawn from the race following reconciliation efforts by leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State.

Buba says the decision was taken after consultations with political associates and party stakeholders in the interest of party unity and support for a consensus arrangement ahead of the elections.

The former aspirant, Buba, popularly known as Abin Al-Ajabin Zazzau, attracted widespread public attention after scaling the APC screening process, as supporters described his ambition as a strong symbol of political inclusion for persons living with disabilities due to his dwarfism.

His aspiration however sparked controversy over allegations of age falsification linked to conflicting details on documents circulating online, although no official indictment has been issued against him.

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Despite stepping down, Buba reaffirmed loyalty to the APC and pledged support for whoever emerges as the party’s candidate in the constituency.