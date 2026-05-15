The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that all 22 registered political parties have submitted their membership registers in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026. In a statement issued on Friday, the Commission disclosed that the submissions were completed as of 8 May 2026, two days…...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that all 22 registered political parties have submitted their membership registers in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Commission disclosed that the submissions were completed as of 8 May 2026, two days ahead of the extended deadline granted to political parties.

INEC explained that the extension followed concerns raised by political parties during a meeting held on 24 March 2026 regarding the timeline outlined in the Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Election.

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According to the Commission, the original deadline of 21 April 2026 was subsequently shifted to 10 May 2026 to align with Section 77(4) of the Electoral Act 2026 and the actual dates fixed by political parties for their primaries.

The Commission noted that parties were permitted to conduct their primaries within the approved window from 23 April to 30 May 2026, with a requirement that membership registers be submitted not later than 21 days before their respective primaries.

INEC expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance, confirming that all political parties met the requirement within the extended timeframe.

The Commission added that the submitted registers would now undergo verification in accordance with the law, reiterating its commitment to delivering free, fair, credible and inclusive elections.

The statement was signed by Mohammed Kudu Haruna, Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee.