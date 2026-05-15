President Bola Tinubu on Friday returned to Lagos after concluding a diplomatic and investment-focused trip to France, Kenya and Rwanda, where he held talks with global investors, African leaders and multinational organisations on economic cooperation and development opportunities for Nigeria. The President arrived aboard the presidential aircraft at about 7:12…...

President Bola Tinubu on Friday returned to Lagos after concluding a diplomatic and investment-focused trip to France, Kenya and Rwanda, where he held talks with global investors, African leaders and multinational organisations on economic cooperation and development opportunities for Nigeria.

The President arrived aboard the presidential aircraft at about 7:12 p.m. at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

He was received by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Femi Hamzat; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; alongside other senior government officials and political office holders.

READ ALSO: Nigeria To Deepen Bilateral Relations With Rwanda

This was revealed in a statement by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

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During his stay in France, Tinubu engaged international investors and business leaders, where he defended his administration’s economic reforms and highlighted efforts aimed at promoting transparency and fiscal discipline in Nigeria.

The President also attended the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and Kenyan President William Ruto.

At the summit, Tinubu advocated reforms in the global financial system and called for stronger economic integration across Africa to support industrialisation and sustainable growth on the continent.

He also projected Nigeria’s blue economy potential as a strategic driver of Africa’s development and pledged to make Nigeria’s maritime intelligence infrastructure available to willing countries within the Gulf of Guinea region.

While in Kenya, the Nigerian leader met with Madagascar’s President, Michael Randrianirina, where both leaders discussed regional partnerships and economic collaboration.

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Tinubu later proceeded to Kigali, Rwanda, where he participated in the Africa CEO Forum attended by African leaders, investors and business executives focused on regional integration and cross-border investments.

On the sidelines of the forum, the President held bilateral talks with Rwandan President Paul Kagame on deepening cooperation and expanding economic ties between Nigeria and Rwanda.

He also met with representatives of major multinational and multilateral organisations, including the International Finance Corporation, APM Terminals and the Winme Group.

The discussions reportedly centred on infrastructure financing, maritime development, logistics, energy and industrial expansion, with some investors expressing interest in opportunities within Nigeria.

Tinubu also used the engagements to showcase his administration’s investment-driven economic agenda and ongoing policy reforms targeted at repositioning the country’s economy.

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The President is expected to remain in Lagos for the All Progressives Congress primary elections scheduled to begin on Saturday.