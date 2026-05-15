Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for the immediate release of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, describing his alleged continued detention as politically motivated and inconsistent with democratic principles. Atiku made the call in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, who said…...

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for the immediate release of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, describing his alleged continued detention as politically motivated and inconsistent with democratic principles.

Atiku made the call in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, who said keeping El-Rufai in custody ahead of the Eid Kabir celebration was “cruel, unjustifiable, and deeply troubling.”

The former vice president accused authorities of using state institutions to intimidate perceived political opponents, warning that such actions could undermine civil liberties and the rule of law.

According to the statement, Atiku urged both the Federal Government and the Kaduna State Government to end what he described as a political vendetta against the former governor.

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“At a time when millions of Muslims across Nigeria and around the world are preparing to celebrate Eid Kabir — a sacred season of sacrifice, compassion, forgiveness, and family reunion — it would be unconscionable for any government to weaponise state power in a manner that denies a citizen his liberty without just cause,” the statement read.

Atiku maintained that El-Rufai, irrespective of political affiliations or disagreements, remained entitled to constitutional protections, including the right to liberty and due process.

“Democracy does not grant the government the licence to punish dissent, settle political scores, or deploy coercive institutions as instruments of intimidation,” he stated.

The former vice president also demanded transparency from the authorities if the former governor was being held under any legal process.

“If Mallam El-Rufai is being held on the basis of any legitimate legal process, the authorities owe Nigerians full transparency. If not, then his continued detention can only reinforce growing fears that our democracy is sliding dangerously toward intolerance and authoritarian excess,” the statement added.

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Atiku further argued that Eid Kabir symbolises mercy, reconciliation and humanity, insisting there was no justification for preventing El-Rufai from spending the period with his family if due process had not been clearly established.

He subsequently called on the authorities to “rise above political bitterness” and act in the interest of justice, peace and national unity.