The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has pledged to conduct free, fair, and credible National Assembly primaries as voting takes place today across the state. Chairman of the National Assembly Primary Election Committee, Saidu Mahuta, gave the assurance on while meeting with party stakeholders at the APC State…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has pledged to conduct free, fair, and credible National Assembly primaries as voting takes place today across the state.

Chairman of the National Assembly Primary Election Committee, Saidu Mahuta, gave the assurance on while meeting with party stakeholders at the APC State Secretariat in Makurdi.

Mahuta said the committee, deployed to oversee the primaries, is committed to providing a level playing field for all aspirants. He stated that the process is designed to produce credible candidates for the 2027 general elections.

He urged party members to participate confidently and in line with APC’s democratic principles, stressing the importance of peaceful conduct before, during, and after the primaries.

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Mahuta added that consensus arrangements would only be adopted if all aspirants unanimously agreed. Where consensus is not reached, he said, the party will hold open primaries to allow members to freely elect their candidates.

Earlier, Benue State APC Chairman, Chief Dr. Benjamin Omale, welcomed the National Assembly Primary Election Committee and the National Assembly Appeal Committee to the state. He assured them of the state chapter’s full cooperation to ensure a smooth exercise.

Omale called on stakeholders and party members to conduct themselves responsibly and prioritize peace and unity for the party’s overall interest.