The Federal Government has commenced the implementation of a 30-day visa exemption policy for citizens of Rwanda, following a directive by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The policy, announced during the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, is part of a reciprocal arrangement between Nigeria and Rwanda, which already grants similar visa-free…...

The Federal Government has commenced the implementation of a 30-day visa exemption policy for citizens of Rwanda, following a directive by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The policy, announced during the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, is part of a reciprocal arrangement between Nigeria and Rwanda, which already grants similar visa-free access to Nigerian citizens.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Nigeria Immigration Service confirmed that all necessary measures had been finalised to ensure immediate enforcement of the directive across the country’s international entry points.

Under the arrangement, Rwandan nationals are permitted to enter Nigeria without a visa for up to 30 days for lawful purposes, including tourism, business, and official engagements. However, individuals intending to stay beyond the stipulated period must obtain the appropriate visa either through a Nigerian diplomatic mission abroad or via the country’s e-visa platform.

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The Service stated that all airports, land borders, and seaports have been directed to begin full implementation in compliance with the presidential directive.

According to the NIS, the initiative underscores the growing diplomatic and bilateral ties between both nations, while also advancing broader continental goals such as enhanced intra-African mobility, increased tourism, and stronger economic cooperation.

It further reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring safe, orderly, and lawful migration in line with international best practices and the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Members of the public seeking clarification or assistance have been advised to contact the Service through its official communication channels, including its verified social media platforms and dedicated contact centre lines.