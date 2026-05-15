The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has charged the Code of Conduct Bureau to maintain neutrality and strict independence in delivering on its statutory mandate. Shettima made the call on Friday when he received a delegation from the CCB led by its Chairman, Abdullahi Usman Bello, at the Presidential Villa,…...

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has charged the Code of Conduct Bureau to maintain neutrality and strict independence in delivering on its statutory mandate.

Shettima made the call on Friday when he received a delegation from the CCB led by its Chairman, Abdullahi Usman Bello, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the meeting, the vice president also urged the bureau to sustain its digitisation process to create a system that allows public officers to declare assets and liabilities electronically from any location, eliminating the delays and inefficiencies associated with paper forms, while aligning with global best practices.

He said, “Remain steadfast. Be as apolitical as humanly possible and do your job as much as you can.”

On the bureau’s digitisation drive, Shettima said, “There is no need for public officials thronging your offices trying to fill in some forms. And you can take them to task, since it has been digitised. You expect everyone to play by the rules.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Dr Bello thanked Bola Tinubu and the vice president for bringing in a new team to head the CCB and for increasing the bureau’s budget, noting that the agency has undergone several reforms, including the digitisation of its processes.

He stated that the bureau has increased verification, investigation and prosecution, leading to several recoveries within and outside Nigeria, including in London.

The CCB chairman assured that with adequate empowerment and support from the Federal Government, the bureau would continue to sustain the anti-corruption fight for the betterment of the country.