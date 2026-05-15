Ahead of tomorrow’s All Progressives Congress House of Representatives primary elections across the country, a forum of APC House of Representatives aspirants in Adamawa State has raised concerns over alleged attempts to influence the outcome of the party primaries in the state’s eight federal constituencies. In a communiqué issued after…...

Ahead of tomorrow’s All Progressives Congress House of Representatives primary elections across the country, a forum of APC House of Representatives aspirants in Adamawa State has raised concerns over alleged attempts to influence the outcome of the party primaries in the state’s eight federal constituencies.

In a communiqué issued after a meeting held ahead of the exercise, the aspirants called on the party leadership to ensure free, fair, and credible primaries across all 226 wards in the state.

According to the forum, efforts to reach a consensus among aspirants in the various constituencies had failed, making transparent primaries necessary to produce what they described as “popular and credible candidates” capable of securing victory for the party in the 2027 general elections.

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The aspirants also alleged that some state party executives had contacted certain contenders, pressuring them to step down based on what they described as “orders from above.”

However, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress in the state has assured the protesting aspirants of free and fair primaries, insisting that the party has no preferred candidate.

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The party’s State Public Relations Officer, Victor Dongo, said mechanisms had already been put in place to ensure that direct and credible primaries take place across the state.