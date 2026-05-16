President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has praised a joint counterterrorism operation between Nigerian and United States forces that reportedly killed a senior leader of the Islamic State in the Lake Chad Basin. In a statement issued on Saturday, the President described the overnight mission as a “significant example of effective collaboration”…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has praised a joint counterterrorism operation between Nigerian and United States forces that reportedly killed a senior leader of the Islamic State in the Lake Chad Basin.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the President described the overnight mission as a “significant example of effective collaboration” in the fight against terrorism.

https://x.com/officialABAT/status/2055542303721132368

According to him, Nigerian Armed Forces, working closely with their United States counterparts, carried out a coordinated strike on a compound linked to the militant leader, identified as Abu-Bilal al-Manuki, also known as Abu-Mainok.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://www.tvcnews.tv/fg-confirms-nigeria-us-forces-kill-isis-deputy-in-lake-chad-operation/

Early assessments, he said, indicate that the operation led to the elimination of al-Manuki, along with several of his lieutenants, dealing what he termed a “heavy blow” to the ranks of the extremist group.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/nigeria-us-eliminate-isis-no-2-in-high-stakes-raid-trump/

President Tinubu expressed appreciation to Donald Trump for his leadership and support, noting that the partnership between both countries remains crucial to advancing shared security objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also commended personnel of the Nigerian and United States Armed Forces for their professionalism and courage during the operation.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/7-key-facts-about-isis-figure-abu-bilal-al-minuki-al-mainuki/

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining decisive military actions against terrorist enclaves across the country.