Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that a joint military operation involving Nigerian forces and the United States has killed a senior leader of the Islamic State, identified as Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, in the Lake Chad region. In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, the Ministry said the operation…...

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that a joint military operation involving Nigerian forces and the United States has killed a senior leader of the Islamic State, identified as Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, in the Lake Chad region.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, the Ministry said the operation was conducted by the Nigerian Military in collaboration with the United States Africa Command, following what it described as meticulous planning and careful execution.

https://x.com/NigeriaMFA/status/2055542235421155638

The statement identified al-Minuki as the second-in-command of ISIS and linked him to a number of recent attacks on military formations in Nigeria’s North-East.

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The Ministry commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued commitment to national security and the safety of Nigerians. It also expressed appreciation to the Government of the United States for its partnership and support in Nigeria’s ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/tinubu-hails-nigeria-us-operation-killing-senior-isis-leader-in-lake-chad/

The statement was signed by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.