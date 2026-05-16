Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Zamfara State have repelled a bandit attack on Moda Village in Anka Local Government Area, recovering rustled cattle and preventing further casualties. The incident occurred at about 5:00 p.m. on 14 May 2026, when armed bandits stormed the community, firing indiscriminately in an…...

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Zamfara State have repelled a bandit attack on Moda Village in Anka Local Government Area, recovering rustled cattle and preventing further casualties.

The incident occurred at about 5:00 p.m. on 14 May 2026, when armed bandits stormed the community, firing indiscriminately in an apparent attempt to steal livestock belonging to residents.

Police authorities confirmed that one resident, identified as Shehu Moda, was killed during the attack, while three others sustained gunshot injuries.

According to the Zamfara State Police Command, operatives responded swiftly after receiving a distress call and engaged the assailants in a gun duel. The bandits were eventually forced to retreat into the bush, reportedly with gunshot wounds, abandoning the stolen cattle in the process.

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The recovered livestock were returned to their rightful owners, while the injured victims were evacuated to a medical facility for treatment.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmad Muhammad Bello, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, urging residents to remain vigilant and continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies.

Zamfara remains one of the states most affected by banditry in north-western Nigeria, with attacks often targeting rural communities and livestock.